A police chase unfolded on north Houston roads early Sunday morning, leaving a teenager critically injured and two others injured.

Houston patrol officers spotted a pickup truck with a stolen license plate near the 4200 block of Tidwell Street just before 1:00 a.m. The officers initiated a traffic stop.

Houston Police Department says the situation escalated as the teenage driver refused to comply with the police's attempted traffic stop. The driver instead accelerated northbound on Airline Drive toward Little York, entering oncoming traffic. Once the driver had gotten around traffic, he attempted to cross back over the median but lost control and rolled the vehicle.

Authorities say the driver was thrown from the vehicle and sustained critical injuries.

Two other teenagers who were passengers in the vehicle suffered comparatively minor injuries.



