Harris County authorities are on the scene of a reported fight at Chuck E. Cheese.

Not many details are available at this time, but Constable Mark Herman says constable deputies responded to the location in the 17700 block of Tomball Parkway.

Photo courtesy Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 via Facebook)

A caller told officials there were more than 30 people fighting at the location.

Houston Police Department has placed one man in custody. Officials say multiple other people are also being detained.

Constable deputies are at the scene.