A Houston police chase ended in crash with a driver who wasn’t even involved, officials say.

Police say the woman was transported to hospital by Life Flight, and a police officer also went to the hospital with some pain.

The incident began after midnight Thursday morning when police say officers spotted a car with license plates that didn’t match the vehicle and tried to initiate the traffic stop.

Police say the driver initially stopped, but then drove away as officers were going to approach the vehicle. A pursuit ensued.

The chase made it to Beechnut and SH 6, where the crash occurred.

Police say an uninvolved driver was traveling southbound when the patrol car struck her vehicle.

Officials say the officers got out to check on the driver and requested medical assistance. Firefighters and EMS responded to the scene. The driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital by Life Flight. She was reported to be in critical condition, but authorities say she is expected to survive.

Police say one of the two officers in the patrol car later self-transported to the hospital complaining of some pain.

The chase suspect got away.

The crash is under investigation by HPD’s Vehicular Crimes Division.