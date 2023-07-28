Three people were taken to the hospital after a suspect’s vehicle collided with their car during a chase that was initiated by Humble police but ended in Houston, officials say.

The Houston Police Department says the Humble Police Department notified them around 2:50 a.m. Friday that a pursuit was entering into the City of Houston.

Houston police say their officers became involved as a secondary agency to assist with the pursuit. Officials say the chase lasted about 12 more minutes before the crash occurred at the intersection of Rankin and Ella.

Houston police say a citizen’s vehicle with three occupants was traveling eastbound at the intersection when the suspect ran a red light going northbound and collided with the other vehicle.

Police say two people in the citizen’s vehicle were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one was transported by Life Flight. One was last reported to be in critical condition, and the other two were in serious condition.

Houston police say no injuries were reported to the two people in the suspect’s vehicle, and one of them has been charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.

Houston police say Humble PD is the primary agency investigating the crash and handling the charges. Houston police say their department will conduct an internal investigation, which is procedure when their officers are involved in a pursuit that ends in a crash and serious bodily injury.

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the pursuit.