Houston shooting: Officials on scene of officer-involved shooting in SW Houston

Officials are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting in southwest Houston on Thursday evening.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred at the intersection of 6600 Dunlap.

Police said officers were initiating a traffic stop at the intersection and that's when shots were fired.

Officials stated a suspect was struck and was being taken to the hospital.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.