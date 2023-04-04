A driver died after crashing during a chase in southeast Houston early Tuesday morning, police say.

The crash occurred shortly after 1 a.m. near Bellfort and Wayside, but the incident began down the street.

MORE: Driver taken into custody at Bush Intercontinental Airport following chase through north Houston

According to police, an officer saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and running a red light at the intersection of Cullen and Bellfort.

The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to flee at a high rate of speed and run more red lights, police say.

According to HPD, the pursuit lasted for about a minute before the driver lost control, the vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected.

MORE: Driver in stolen car suffers serious injuries after chase with Houston police

Police say the officer attempted life-saving measures, but the driver did not survive his injuries.

HPD says the investigation is still in the preliminary stages. The HPD Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating the crash, along with HPD’s Internal Affairs Division and the Crime Scene Unit.