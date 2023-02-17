Houston Performing Arts School putting on 'The Wiz' extravaganza; fundraiser to provide scholarships

article

For those who don't know "The Wiz" is a classic and soulful take on The Wizard of Oz.

"It's a very similar plot line. I think the music is just much more centered around the black community and black culture," said student Haley Prince, who is playing Ada Pearl, the good witch, in the production.

SUGGESTED: Houston Black History Month events: Things to do

This Black History Month more than 100 students at the Kinder High School For Visual and Performing Arts Production, are putting their own version of "The Wiz" together.

From the orchestra and the characters, right down to the set and costume design, they've worked hard to put on a week of epic performances representing African American culture.

"How we sing, how we are presented, I feel like a lot of times we are presented as something we are not, so "The Wiz" represents black art, black joy, black everything," said Lauryn Palmer, who is playing Aunt Em, in the play.

And not only will this Wiz extravaganza benefit their school's future productions, but it will also benefit their future.

"This is the first fundraiser that will go with the school's support toward Black student artists at HSPVA," said Nicque Montgomery, a parent helping to organize the fundraiser.

On Saturday, February 25, a special be-seen-in green reception called "The Emerald City Experience" will be held ahead of the play. All of the money made for that night will go toward providing summer intensives for some of these young actors and actresses.

SUGGESTED: Black History tour homes in downtown Houston added to UNESCO 'Slave Route Project'

"A lot of times, the Black students don't have the opportunity to experience a summer away or get this type of funding. So, this is giving them an opportunity through the black alumni network to apply for a scholarship," said Diane Palmer, another parent helping with the fundraiser.

For information and tickets for the fundraising portion on Saturday the 25th click here: The Wiz Emerald City Experience (givebutter.com)

The Wiz will run from February 22 to February 26. Tickets for the 22nd, 23rd, 24th & 26th can be purchased by following this link: The Wiz - 2023 Spring All-School Black History Production Tickets | HSPVA Friends (simpletix.com)