Houston PD Chief Troy Finner tests positive for COVID-19

Houston's top police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief Troy Finner with the Houston Police Department made the announcement in a statement, which was then shared on HPD's Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The chief says he is currently isolated at home and experiencing mild symptoms.

"My symptoms are mild, and I will spend the next several days isolating myself at home and getting some rest," Chief Finner said. "I hope to be back to work soon."

No additional information has been released, as of this writing.