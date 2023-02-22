Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures, so naturally, we were proud to see a reminder of how ethnically diverse the city is.

According to WalletHub, a recent study looked at ethno-racial, linguistic, and birthplace diversity at 500 of the largest cities in the U.S. to find the most and least ethnically diverse cities.

The data found by researchers resulted in Houston ranking 10th among large cities for ethnic diversity.

Overall, Houston was ranked 28th most ethnically diverse!

New York, not surprisingly, took the title as the most ethnically diverse large city, while Detroit ranked the least.

