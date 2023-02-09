Houston ranked Top 20 for Black-owned businesses in the US, LendingTree says

Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the nation and LendingTree conducted a survey that found the city to rank in the top 20 for places with Black business owners.

According to LendingTree Houston found itself ranked 20 on the list of metros with the most Black-owned businesses.

The researchers at the financial platform found 3.3% of businesses in Houston are Black-owned, which is a drop from last year's report of 3.6% when the city was ranked 19 in the nation.

Of the full survey, Atlanta holds the number one spot in the U.S. as the metro with the highest percentage of Black-owned businesses at 7.4%, LendingTree reports. Atlanta beat out last year's highest-ranking city, Fayetteville, North Carolina.

The city listed as having the lowest percentage of Black-owned businesses was reported to be Portland, Oregon, and Black people make up 2.8% of the metro's population.

