One man is in custody and authorities are searching for another after a lengthy police chase that reached speeds over 170 mph and stretched across the Houston area, police say.

According to police, the chase began around midnight on I-45 near Little York when officers tried to stop two men on motorcycles who were weaving through traffic and didn’t have license plates.

Police say one of the motorcyclists flipped off the officers and then they both took off, reaching speeds over 170 mph.

They ended up splitting up near Downtown Houston. Police say one of the suspects gave up near Bingle and I-10 and was taken into custody.

Officers and Texas DPS continued to pursue the other motorcyclist on the ground and with helicopters. Police say the suspect even stopped to put gas in his motorcycle in Baytown at one point, but a helicopter was still tracking him.

Eventually, police say the suspect dumped his motorcycle near the 9200 block of Campbell and ran away.

Police say they are confident they will be able to identify the man and get him into custody.