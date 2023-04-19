A man who was on a first date was hit and killed by a car while walking along a sidewalk in Montrose, Houston police say.

The crash was reported around 2:25 a.m. Wednesday in the 1200 block of Westheimer Road.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Police say the man had just come out of Voodoo Doughnut and was walking down the sidewalk with his date when he was struck.

According to police, the woman he was with reported that the car came down Westheimer at a high rate of speed, lost control, went onto the curb and struck the man. The car then crashed into a pole.

MORE: 15-year-old in critical condition after argument in Houston parking lot

The pedestrian died at the scene. Three people in the car were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive their injuries.

HPD's Vehicular Crimes Division is investigating. Authorities will determine if anyone will face charges.