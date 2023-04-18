article

Two teens were injured in an afternoon shooting in Houston on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Officials said the shooting occurred on the 100 block of Yale Street, just before 6 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl that had been shot at least one time.

She was taken to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

During the investigation of the shooting, officers also found a 15-year-old boy with a graze wound to the arm.

He was also taken to the hospital to be evaluated by medical staff

An initial investigation revealed that a group of people, five to six males and one female, were walking across a parking lot, and there was some time of argument.

During that argument, there was an exchange of gunfire, and that's where the two victims were struck.

No other details were released by authorities.