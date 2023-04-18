A person of interest is being sought in connection with a deadly bizarre shooting that occurred in Houston's Midtown on Monday evening.

The shooting occurred on the 1000 block of Gray Street just before 6 p.m.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Shooter killed, 3 injured in Midtown shooting, police searching for additional suspect

The man sought is described as a Black male wearing a red bandana on his head, a white hooded Aeropostale sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and white sneakers.

Photo of person of interest sought in connection with the deadly shooting on Gray Street. (Source: Houston Police Department)

He's wanted for questioning in the fatal shooting of one man and wounding three other people.

It all started when police responded to a shooting in progress call.

Authorities said one shooter walked up to the first victim and said, "Do you remember me?' Then shot the first victim.

Then a second victim, who was shot in the vicinity of the first shooting, was struck by a stray bullet.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Police stated the shooter then continued westbound on Gray, towards Main Street.

That's when a second male shooter came up from behind the Louisiana Fried Chicken, followed the first shooter, and fired at the first shooter in front of the Greyhound bus station.

Police said during that second shooting, a fourth person was shot. Police stated that victim was a rideshare driver, who had nothing to do with the scene.

"He was sitting in the car, and he saw this man running up to him with a gun. He saw the shooter, so he was going to run, but there were flying bullets everywhere, so one of them hit him in the leg," Miguel Martinez, the brother of the rideshare driver, said.

The first shooter, a 62-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"We don’t like feeling preyed upon in the public and where there’s gunfights in the streets. What is this? The wild, wild west? No, this is Houston, Texas," said Michael Kubash, Houston City Council member.

Kubash said crime in the Bayou City has spiraled out of control. He’s urging people take their own precautions and avoid going out at night or unnecessarily.

"I predicted years ago whenever they wanted to do away with cash bail and let everybody out on misdemeanor crimes on a free bond, that it was going to precipitate itself into more violence on the streets. And because where there’s no accountability, there’s no responsibility," Kubash said.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the person of interest or in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.