An investigation is underway following that ended with one person dead and three others injured.

According to the Houston Police Department, they responded to a shooting in progress call just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Fannin Street and Gray Street.

Authorities said one shooter walked up to the first victim and said "Do you remember me?' Then shot the first victim.

Then a second victim, who was shot in the vicinity of the first shooting, was struck by a stray bullet.

Police stated the shooter then continued westbound on Gray, towards the 1000 block of Gray Street, towards Main Street.

That's when a second male shooter came up from behind the Louisiana Fried Chicken, followed the first shooter, and fired at the first shooter in front of the Greyhound bus station.

The first shooter was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then police said during that second shooting, a fourth person was shot. Police stated that victim was a rideshare driver who had nothing to do with the scene.

The second shooter, who is described as a tall, slender, Black male, between the ages of 25 and 35, left the scene going westbound.

If you have any information on this shooting, you're asked to contact Houston police.