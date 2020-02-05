Houston mom pushes for new bail bond law after daughter and unborn grandchild were stabbed to death

Last August, Melanie Infinger says she went from planning her 20-year-old daughter Caitlynne Guajardo's gender reveal to planning her funeral.

"I was at Hobby Lobby one day and the next day I get a call from the Medical Examiner's Office, that's how I found out so my world just stopped," Infinger said.

Pasadena Police say Caitlynne's husband, 22-year-old Alex Guajardo, confessed to stabbing Caitlynne and her unborn child 20 times last August during a domestic dispute.

Her mother and the Pasadena Police Chief blame Harris County's practice of giving personal recognizance bonds even with open DWI or domestic abuse charges.

"Who in their right mind would let out a repeat offender or a violent criminal?" Infinger asks. "PR bonds aren't meant for that."

On May 5, 2019, Alex Guajardo was arrested for his second DWI and a failure to stop and give aid charge.

He was released on a PR bond.

On July 31, 2019, Guajardo was arrested for assault and family violence. Police say he killed his wife's cat. The DA's office wanted no bond set, but a judge gave him another PR bond instead.

He was released the next day with no bond conditions.

18 hours later, police say he stabbed his wife and unborn child to death leaving baby Alexis without a mother and Melanie with no daughter.

"It's just so maddening, it's absolutely heartbreaking," said Infinger.

She says she hopes to get a law passed during the next legislative session called Caitlynne's law, which would prevent judges from giving PR bonds to repeat violent offenders.

"I just hope no one ever has to go through this again," Infinger said. "Something has to change."

