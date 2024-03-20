UPDATE: The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is reporting that Dalia Abbasi was found.

Officials said they are in the process of reuniting her with her family.

No other details were released.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children needs your help locating a missing teenager who was last seen on February 28.

Officials are looking for 15-year-old Dalia Abbasi.

Officials said she was last seen leaving home that morning to go to school but never arrived. She took a backpack full of clothes and personal belongings with her and has not been seen or heard from since.

Dalia’s dad, Ghalib Abbasi, told NCMEC that this is very out of character for Dalia, and she has never gone missing before. The Abbasi family is deeply concerned for her safety and continues to search for her.

"I miss and love her so much," said Ghalib. "I need her to come home soon where she is safe."

She is described as 5'1"tall, 120 lbs, with brown eyes with brown hair.

If you have any information about Dalia or her disappearance, please contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office (Texas) at 1-281-341-4665.

