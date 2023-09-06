Houston missing person: Authorities continuing search for 22-year-old Monica Alcantar

article

The search is ongoing for a missing woman last seen in Houston on August 26, officials said.

Authorities are searching for 22-year-old Monica Alcantar.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Monica Alcantar

Monica was last seen near the 9700 block of Leawood Boulevard in Houston.

She is described as a white female, 5'3" tall, 115 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Officials said she has numerous tattoos including a snake on her right arm close to her hand, a knife on her left arm, a tattoo of flowers/heart on her chest, a half moon behind her right ear, a tattoo some phrase on her left or right leg, a Kuromi character on the back of her arm, a number 3 on the side, a tattoo of her Army number, and a tattoo on her right wrist that has wording about time.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Officials stated Monica was last seen in a Kia Rio bearing Texas license plate SSC8357.

If you have any information on where Monica is, contact the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840.