Houston METRO considers starting it's own bike-share program

After the recent announcement that Houston's popular BCycle bike-share program is scheduled for closure because of funding problems, Houston METRO is considering starting it's own bike-share program.

Since it's introduction in 2012, BCycle grew to 150-stations around the city, with about 250,000 rides each year. Unfortunately, the business model requires public money and sponsorship that was getting tight. On Thursday, METRO will vote on whether to take a different path.

The transit agency already helps move millions of people, annually, between light rail, various bus services, transit centers and commuter lanes. Ride-share bicycles, like the BCycle system, may be the next piece. "METRO has begun to recognize that, as the regional bicycle infrastructure continues to expand, the integration between cycling and transit will be critical to METRO growing and expanding ridership," said METRO Chief Financial Officer George Fotinos, in a recent committee meeting to consider the proposal.

In January, METRO said it would spend several months to study whether to help fund BCycle, or start it's own ride-share. The committee recommended a five year, $10.6 million pilot program to field METRO's own fleet of electric-assisted bicycles, starting with a modest footprint that would grow to a hundred stations and 700 bikes, by the end. The intent is to connect the whole METRO system. "A trip may start with a person riding a bike, connecting to bus, connecting to rail, connecting curb-to-curb," said METRO CEO Tom Lambert, "That's what we're trying to build, here, going forward."

Despite encouragement from Houston city council member Robert Gallegos to build off the existing BCycle infrastructure and popularity, saying, "Hopefully METRO can work something out, in regard to taking over the BCycle stations," METRO says the bikes are old and the stations misplaced with the agency's plans. "Grafting the current operation and technology and asset-base was really out of line with where we want to go," said Fotinos.



A 'yes' vote, from METRO, could have the new bikes on the road in six months. Meantime, the non-profit Houston Bike Share, which runs BCycle says it's always wanted the bikes to be part of the transit system, and encourages METRO's involvement.

In 2020, Austin's BCycle merged with Capital Metro, to integrate bike-share and public transit, there. Houston METRO, though, seems intent on riding alone.