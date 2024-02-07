CoPilot analyzed national sales data to uncover the 20 top-selling used cars in the Houston metro area.

The heart of Texas, the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land metro area, is known for its sprawling landscapes and diverse lifestyle. The top-selling used cars in Houston highlight a distinct affinity for trucks, versatile crossovers, and dependable sedans. And, of course, leading the pack are tried-and-true trucks.

Let's take a look at the full list …

Used Ford F-150s in Houston take the #1 spot, with used 2022 F-150s averaging $57,201. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and Ram 1500 follow to complete the top three. These trucks embody power, capability, and resilience, aligning with the region's need for hardworking companions.

Versatile crossovers hold their own with the Toyota RAV4, Honda CR-V, and Ford Explorer showcasing their popularity. These vehicles are well-suited for city commutes, family outings, and occasional off-road adventures, reflecting the multi-faceted Texan lifestyle. Similarly, SUVs like the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, Jeep Grand Cherokee, and Toyota Highlander cater to different dimensions of the Texan experience, from navigating city streets to venture into rugged terrains.

Sedans, represented by the Toyota Camry, Toyota Corolla, and Honda Accord, maintain their relevance, offering efficient and comfortable driving options. These models cater to both daily commutes and longer journeys, emphasizing comfort and fuel efficiency. Additionally, luxury doesn't take a backseat, with the presence of the Lexus RX and the Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class indicating a taste for refinement and elegance amidst the Texan landscape.

Trucks remain steadfast, versatile crossovers resonate with a multifaceted lifestyle, and sedans provide practicality. SUVs and a touch of luxury cater to different aspirations, while the potential for new, eco-conscious options showcases the city's forward-looking attitude. As Houston evolves, so too will its automotive landscape, keeping pace with the dynamic spirit that defines the region.

The list of top-selling used cars was created with CoPilot's proprietary PricePulse data, which monitors the online inventory of virtually every dealer in the country, every day. The vehicles sold in the area were tracked and aggregated. The data was then ranked from highest to lowest in terms of sales to create the top 50 top-selling used cars list. Read more here about the most popular used cars across the U.S.

This story was produced by CoPilot and reviewed and distributed by Stacker Media.