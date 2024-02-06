Houston men charged in Waffle House, Denny's violent robbery

Three men were indicted for violent armed robberies at local Houston restaurants, says U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

Christopher Djuan Roberts, 27, Xavier Edward Jones, 28, and Wesley James Thomas, 29, face charges including interference with commerce by threat or force, brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence, and felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the three men robbed a Waffle House at 635 Rankin Road early in the morning on Oct. 15, 2023, before then robbing a Denny's at 11320 North Freeway. Officials report the men had handguns while demanding money from Waffle House employees and both customers and employees of Denny’s.

Roberts and Thomas, both convicted felons, are prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law.

Court records report Roberts and Jones, both from Houston, had detention hearings on Tuesday before their initial appearances before U.S. Magistrate Judge Peter Bray. Thomas is detained in another jurisdiction and will have his initial appearance in Houston at a later time

If found guilty of brandishing a firearm in a crime of violence, the men could face life imprisonment, while interference with commerce by threat or force carries a maximum sentence of up to 20 years. Additionally, Roberts and Thomas could each face up to 15 years in prison for being felons in possession of a firearm. All charges also carry a potential fine of up to $250,000.