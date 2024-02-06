Harris County 18-year-old charged with Capital Murder in death of two teens

Harris County authorities have arrested and charged Jose Plata with Capital Murder in the deaths of two teens on Jan. 31.

According to officials, 18-year-old Plata allegedly shot and killed Edgar Campos-Bonilla, 18, and Davis Caballero, 18, while they were driving near Spring.

PREVIOUS STORY: Harris County shooting: 2 men found dead inside vehicle on Paloma Drive

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Caballero and Campos-Bonilla were found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday night after deputies responded to reports of a crash in the 5900 block of Paloma Drive.

When they arrived, they found a four-door sedan car had run off the roadway. The two teens inside were unresponsive and both suffered from gunshot wounds. Officials pronounced them dead on the scene.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Nearby residents reported hearing gunshots before the crash.

Plata was taken into custody on Tuesday and is currently being booked into the Harris County Jail.