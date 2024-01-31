Harris County shooting: 2 men found dead inside vehicle on Paloma Drive

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating after two men were found dead inside a vehicle on Wednesday night.

Details are limited, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred in the 5900 block of Paloma Drive.

Gonzalez said two men, with apparent gunshot wounds, were found dead inside a vehicle.

No other details have been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.