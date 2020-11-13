Houston medical companies seeking 'high risk' volunteers to take part in COVID-19 research

President Donald Trump announced new information Friday during a press conference regarding “Operation Warp Speed.”



According to President Trump, COVID-19 vaccines will soon be available for Americans and free.



“Millions of doses will soon be going out the door,” said President Trump.

Pfizer announced earlier this week that their COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective and provides immunity up to one year. As of right now, it requires two doses about one month apart.



“The vaccine will be distributed to frontline workers, the elderly, and high-risk Americans immediately,” said President Trump. “As soon as April, the vaccine will be available to the entire general population.”

While Pfizer waits for FDA approval, other companies are also close to finishing their vaccines as well. According to President Trump, two vaccines and two therapeutics could be granted emergency use authorization by the end of 2020.

In the Houston area, some medical companies are still asking for volunteers to take part in COVID-19 vaccine research.



“We are really looking for volunteers of all ages,” said Dr. Carmel Dyer from McGovern Medical School. “In particular, people who are high risk.”

In Austin, Glenn Deshield tells FOX that he had only minor side-effects after taking the Pfizer COVID vaccine during its experimental stages.



“I would recommend getting it as soon as possible,” said Deshield. “I had a headache and a lot of fatigue. Some injection site pain.”



A record-high number of new COVID-19 cases was reported this week across the United States.

Some people worry a nationwide shutdown is looming. On Friday, President Trump responded to those concerns.



“Whatever happens in the future, who knows, which administration it will be, I guess time will tell,” said President Trump. “I can tell you, this administration will not go into a lockdown.”