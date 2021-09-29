Houston mayor 'turning the tables' on fired Housing Director

A full week after former Housing Director Tom McCasland's bombshell allegation that Mayor Sylvester Turner swung an undeserving $15 million affordable housing deal to a development group which includes his former law partner, Council Member Michael Kubosh is demanding clarity.

"What really concerns me is that the Director stated that the competitive process is a charade and not a competitive process at all," said Kubosh. "We need to clear the air. If there's nothing wrong, we need to know that so we can move on."

RELATED: Houston Mayor orders review of controversial housing deal

At this week's meeting of Council, Turner pivoted from defense to offense, promising information that would illuminate McCasland's motive and undermine the allegation of unscrupulous directives emanating from the Mayor's Office.

"There were no bids, nothing illicit, none of that and he also said it was within my discretion," said Turner hinting of major irregularities in Housing under McCasland. "If there are major elements, developments that are taking place within your department and you are not making that information available and you know that eventually, it will come to light. You don't have the luxury of putting forth smoke screens."

Despite seven days to digest the documentation delivered by McCasland regarding a housing deal that produced one-fourth the number of affordable units offered by rival projects for the same money.

Neither Council Members Sally Alcorn nor Amy Peck would pause to offer FOX 26 an on-camera comment while District B's Tarsha Jackson and District J's Edward Pollard say they're reserving judgment until they see what Turner brings to the table.

"I'm waiting on the Mayor's report and then I'll form an opinion, but right now I'm still marinating," said Jackson.

MORE: 'No Fraud. No Conflict,' says Mayor in response to bid-rigging allegation

"I think there's more to this story," said Pollard. "I look forward to hearing more that has transpired behind the scenes within that department and then we go and assess from there."

Advertisement

A source on Council tells FOX 26 the City will likely engage an outside law firm to investigate the controversy to minimize the appearance of a conflict of interest.