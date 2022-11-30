Houston man shot at 3 times while driving on South Loop

A Houston man is shaken up after someone shot at him three times.

According to C. Williams, the shooting happened last Tuesday evening around 6:30 p.m., while he was driving to get food. Williams says a car was weaving in and out of traffic and went speeding up to his car’s rear bumper.

"I noticed this car coming up real fast behind me," said Williams. "[As he got closer] he honked his horn. He revved up his engine."

Along the South Loop near the Fannin exit, Williams says the car continued messing with him after changing lanes.

"He was rolling down his window," said Williams. "When he rolled down his window, I started ducking. I saw his hand go up, and I was ducking even lower. Only thing I heard was pow, pow, pow."

There’s now a large bullet hole on the side of William’s vehicle. He says he was shot at three times.

"This is where he shot at me right here," said Williams. "It’s bad. I’m scared just driving. I don’t want to go anywhere. I had just hung up on the phone with my son. It’s crazy man. I just had a friend, a sister, killed the same way not too far from here. It plays with my mind every day."

A recent trend on social media called "cuttin’ up in traffic" is concerning some members of law enforcement. For this trend, people drive at high speeds weaving in and out of lanes, sometimes missing nearby vehicles by inches. The reckless drivers then post videos of their experiences on social media platforms such as YouTube.

"It’s highly dangerous," said Lt. Jim Slack from Montgomery County Pct. 4 Constables Office. "[They have] no regard for anybody else on the roadways."

Authorities say these reckless drivers can cause serious accidents and possibly lead to road rage shootings.

"Road rage is something I’m really worried about with this new phenomenon," said Slack. "We ask that people don’t take part in this. Save your life. Save ours."

Law enforcement is investigating the shooting involving Williams and his car. Williams believes he did everything he possibly could to avoid the situation. Now, he wants to warn other people.

"If I wasn’t paying attention, I could have been killed," said Williams.