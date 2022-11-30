An 18-year-old was found shot to death in his car after family members were unable to reach him and went looking for him, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says.

Authorities responded to the scene in the 7900 block of Shady Grove around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

MORE: 2 teens in stable condition after getting hit by pickup truck near Cleveland High School

According to the sheriff’s office, the teen was found shot to death in his Ford Mustang, which was parked in a secluded area. Officials say the area is sparsely developed because most of the lots were purchased by Harris County Flood Control years ago.

The teen’s relatives tracked his phone to the location after being unable to reach him and found him, authorities say.

MORE: Good Samaritan fatally stabbed allegedly at the hands of convicted felon free from jail on PR bond

There is no description of a suspect at this time. Authorities say the teen may have been meeting someone.

The investigation into the shooting continues.