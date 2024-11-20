An investigation is underway after an elderly man was found dead on a sidewalk with signs of trauma, Houston police say.

Police believe the incident occurred some time between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 6900 block of Hirsch Road.

According to police, someone called the man’s family and said it appeared the man may have had a seizure.

When police and EMS arrived, they discovered that the man had trauma to his head and neck.

It’s unclear exactly what happened at this time. Police say it doesn’t appear guns were involved, but there were some items on the scene that were collected as evidence.

Police are looking for surveillance video and would like to talk to anyone who has information about what happened.