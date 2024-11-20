The Brief Yusdenis Llano is charged with FSRA involving death after a crash in Harris County. Two pedestrians were struck on Addicks Satsuma Road. A man died, and a woman was taken to the hospital.



A suspect has been arrested after a deadly hit-and-run crash in Harris County early Wednesday morning, authorities say.

According to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, Yusdenis Llano, 39, was arrested and charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. in the 6000 block of Addicks Satsuma Road.

MORE NEWS: 10 bodies found in Houston-area bayous since June

The sheriff says a woman and her boyfriend were walking in the roadway when a vehicle struck them and fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and the man died at the scene, officials say.

The sheriff says Harris County Sheriff's Office Patrol District 4 was able to locate the vehicle, and the suspect was taken into custody.