A man is facing multiple charges for a Houston crash that left a 1-year-old baby dead and seriously injured another child and adult, according to court documents.

Records show Deadrian Aundre Baker, 33, is charged with felony murder and two counts of intoxication assault for the rollover crash on Sunday.

MORE: Houston crash on North Freeway leaves baby dead, several injured

Deadrian Aundre Baker (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say the crash occurred in the 8400 block of the North Freeway around 10:35 p.m. when Baker struck a concrete barrier and caused the vehicle to rollover.

Three adults and four children were in the vehicle. According to police, a 1-year-old girl and a 3-year-old boy were ejected from the vehicle and taken to the hospital. The baby girl was pronounced dead, and the boy was last reported to be in critical condition.

Officials say a 29-year-old man was also taken to the hospital in critical condition. Two other boys, ages 5 and 10, reportedly sustained minor injuries and were treated at the hospital.

According to court documents, Baker is accused of driving while under the influence of "alcohol, a central nervous system depressant, a narcotic analgesic, and cannabis."

He allegedly claimed he was not the one driving like witnesses said, and he allegedly claimed that the mother of the child who died was the one driving, according to court documents.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on the North Freeway.

MORE: 3 men stabbed during weekend family gathering in Houston, suspect arrested

According to court documents, Baker was detained while walking down the feeder road away from the scene.

Baker is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning, where his bond will be determined.

According to court records, Baker was already out on bond for a charge of injury to a child under the age of 15 in February.