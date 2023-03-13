Suspect charged in connection with weekend triple stabbing at Houston family gathering

article

A suspect has been arrested and charged following a triple stabbing in Houston over the weekend.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 3 stabbed at Houston apartment complex on Plum Creek Drive

58-year-old Raymundo Ruiz is charged with three counts of aggravated assault in the stabbing of three men during a family gathering.

Police said the incident occurred Saturday night in the 7500 block of Plum Creek Drive.

According to police, two victims, ages 26 and 35, were taken to an area hospital in stable condition. The third victim, who was 22-years-old, was treated and released at the scene.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation indicated the victims were at a family gathering when Ruiz allegedly attacked them.