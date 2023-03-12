Three men were stabbed during a family gathering at a Houston apartment complex on Saturday night, police say.

Authorities were called to the complex in the 7500 block of Plum Creek Drive around 11:25 p.m.

According to HPD, during the family gathering, an intoxicated man who lives at the complex came out and started making advances toward someone else’s wife.

Police say there was an argument, and then the man who made the advances left the area. However, authorities say he came back with a kitchen knife, and the argument began again. At some point, police say he stabbed three men who were at the gathering.

One was taken to the hospital in critical condition with multiple stab wounds. Another was also taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition. A third man had a puncture wound to the hand and remained at the scene.

Police say the suspect was apprehended, and the weapon was recovered.

The investigation continues.