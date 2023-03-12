Authorities are searching for the person who fatally shot a man at a Harris County motel on Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was reported around 10 p.m. at the Mustang Inn in the 16000 block of the North Freeway.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office investigates a shooting along the North Freeway.

Deputies responded to a call about shots fired and found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the man and another person had gone to a motel room that had several other people inside. Investigators say one of the people in the room shot the man before fleeing the scene.

The sheriff’s office wants to speak with anyone who may have been there at the time. Anyone with information can contact the HCSO Homicide Unit or Crime Stoppers of Houston.