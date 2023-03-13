A 1-year-old baby is dead and another toddler and adult are in critical condition after a crash on a Houston freeway on Sunday night, police say.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of the North Freeway.

According to police, witnesses reported that a Honda crossover occupied by four children and three adults was traveling southbound when it hit the freeway wall and then flipped multiple times.

Police say two children and an adult were ejected from the vehicle.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly crash on the North Freeway.

All of the children were taken to the hospital, where officials say the 1-year-old was pronounced dead and a 3-year-old was in critical condition. The two other children, ages 6 and 10, were said to have minor injuries.

The adult who was ejected was also taken to the hospital and was last reported to be in critical condition.

Police say the children were not wearing restraints, and there was only one car seat in the trunk of the vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.