4-year-old killed after 3-year-old gained access to gun in Houston, police say

Harris County police are investigating after two toddlers were involved in a shooting In northwest Houston

Details are limited at this time, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez reports two toddlers were inside an apartment at 9955 Bammel North Houston Road with other people.

Preliminary info says one of the toddlers, 3, gained access to a gun and unintentionally shot the other toddler, 4.

According to officials, the 4-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available at this time and an investigation is currently underway.

We will continue to update this story as it develops.