Hundreds of pounds of marijuana were found during an inspection of a tractor-trailer on a bridge between Mexico and Texas, officials say.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 454 pounds of marijuana were seized on March 9 at the World Trade Bridge in Laredo.

Officials say a 2008 Freightliner tractor trailer manifesting a commercial shipment of uncoated paperboard was referred for secondary inspection. That’s when the packages allegedly containing marijuana were discovered.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says several packages of marijuana were seized at the World Trade Bridge. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

"Frontline officers at the World Trade Bridge demonstrated exceptional effort in effectively disrupting this drug smuggling attempt," said Port Director Alberto Flores with the Laredo Port of Entry. "Their targeting strategies have helped reduce the flow of illicit drugs into the country."

According to CBP, the marijuana has a street value of $1,015,992.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the seizure.