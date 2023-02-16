Another major drug bust in the Houston-area led to four people getting arrested and the seizure of several drugs, including fentanyl.

"There is a multi-agency participation to try and seek out these drugs, get them out of our communities," said Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Sergeant Richard Standifer.

The drug bust occurred near North Eldridge and West Little York in Northwest Harris County.

DPS and Harris County Sheriff’s deputies seized almost 200 grams of fentanyl, six grams of crack, nearly 300 grams of marijuana, $16,000 cash, hundreds of stolen credit cards, fraudulent checks/social security cards/birth certificates, and fraudulent driver’s licenses. In addition, they seized a machine used to make credit cards and a credit card scanner.

"Whenever you steal things, like fake driver’s licenses and checks, it’s probably a good proponent of criminal enterprise," said Sgt. Standifer.

Roughly two weeks ago, there was another major drug bust in the Houston area that led to four arrests and the seizure of additional fentanyl.

Of the 108,000 overdoses in 2021, more than 80,000 were linked to drugs like fentanyl.

"We’re always proud, when we’re able to get a certain amount of drugs off [the street]," said Sgt. Standifer. "But, there is a concern if we’re getting this much, how much are we missing?"

If you believe there’s a possible drug property near you, it can be reported anonymously with photos using the iWatchTexas app or website HERE.