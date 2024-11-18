Houston man arrested and charged with murder in apartment complex shooting
HOUSTON, Texas - Police have arrested 42-year-old Akeem Boothe in connection with a fatal shooting that took place November 16th at a local apartment complex in Houston.
Boothe is facing murder charges after being taken into custody at the scene of the crime, which occurred around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday at 5610 Royal Palms Street. He was later charged in the 262nd State District Court, according to the Houston Police Department (HPD).
Authorities arrived at the apartment complex following reports of a shooting and discovered a 37-year-old man who had suffered a gunshot wound. Despite efforts by emergency services, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the victim is awaiting confirmation by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.
Detectives from the HPD Homicide Division, G. Rangel and H. Montealegre, indicated that prior to the shooting, witnesses observed the victim in a verbal dispute with another man. The conflict escalated when the man, identified as Boothe, reportedly went to his apartment, returned with a firearm, and shot the victim on the staircase of the building.
After discussions with the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Boothe was charged, and he is currently being held in Harris County Jail. An official booking photo of Boothe has been released with the news statement.
The HPD has not disclosed further details as the investigation is still ongoing, and authorities are likely to continue their appeal for any additional witnesses to come forward.