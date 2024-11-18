Houston police are searching for a wanted suspect charged with the murder of a 34-year-old man last week.

Trezahn Jamal Grace, 28, is charged in the death of Darius Merrett. He remains at large, according to police.

Trezahn Jamal Grace (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Merrett was killed in the stairwell of an apartment complex in the 14900 block of Richmond Avenue around 6:20 p.m. last Thursday.

Police responded to a shooting call and found him with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced him deceased.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing a suspect flee the scene in a vehicle.

Police identified Grace as a suspect following further investigation.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.