A 22-year-old Harris County man allegedly confessed to killing the uncle who raised him for six years because he felt unloved, according to allegations read in court.

Antonio Guzman, 22, is charged with the murder of 37-year-old Jose Torres, a Spring Branch ISD Police Department dispatcher who was killed at his home on Friday.

Guzman chose not to appear in court after he was arrested Sunday morning by members of the Houston Police SWAT team. Guzman was given a $200,000 bond.

"He’s like the regular neighbor, like if you saw him you would just wave at him," said Sheldon Bolmar.

Neighbors in the Willow Springs Subdivision are shocked about Torres' death.

"I saw him cutting the tree. He was by himself, and that was it," said Bolmar.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says Torres was shot while working in his yard. Harris County Precinct 1 Constables responded and pronounced Torres dead on the scene with multiple gunshot wounds to the face and upper body just before 4 p.m. Friday.

According to Sunday's court hearing, Torres was shot by Guzman, his nephew by marriage, who he raised for the last six years with his wife.

"I’m glad they caught him, though now we know it was an isolated incident, and we ain’t gotta worry about coming out of our front doors," said Bryant Alexander.

Guzman was arrested at his home Sunday morning on Fairbanks North Houston after getting away in his own vehicle on Friday.

Guzman waived his right to appear in court Sunday, but details of who he is were read aloud. That included the fact that he was a production assistant, he could not afford his bond, he has lived in Houston for the past seven years and has no criminal history.

The state did request a $200,000 bond.

According to the sheriff's office, Torres’s family told them he was a dispatcher for Spring ISD Police Department, and when he did not pick up his wife and kids, they were worried. That’s when Torres’s mother took them home, only to find his body.

The court also stated that Torres's wife told law enforcement that Guzman had a gun, anger issues and a foot ailment.

The judge also read that when Guzman did confess, he told investigators, he killed his uncle because he felt unloved and unwelcomed in their home.