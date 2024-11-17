Harris County authorities announced the nephew of the Spring Branch ISD Police Department dispatcher killed has been charged for his death.

On Sunday, 22-year-old Antonio Guzman was arrested in the 7200 block of Fairbanks North Houston Road for allegedly murdering his uncle, Jose Torres.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office reported 37-year-old Torres was found shot dead in his home on Friday afternoon in the 12000 block of Mallard Stream Court.

Torres was supposed to pick up his wife and children from school but when he never showed up, they got a ride home from another family member, officials say. The family found Torres's body inside the home and police were called.

According to HCSO, it appears Torres was working in his yard and went inside the house to get equipment when he was approached by someone and shot.

Authorities say property was missing from the home.