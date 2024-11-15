The Brief Jose Torres, 37, who works as a Spring Branch ISD PD dispatcher, was found shot to death on Friday, authorities say. When he didn't pick up his wife and children, they came home and found him dead. Authorities say he was doing yard work when someone shot him.



An investigation is now underway after a Spring Branch ISD Police Department dispatcher was found shot to death at his home on Friday afternoon, authorities say.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the man who was killed has been identified as 37-year-old Jose Torres.

Authorities say deputies with the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office were called for an "unknown medical emergency" at a home in the 12000 block of Mallard Stream Court around 4 p.m. They learned that Torres had been shot to death.

According to HCSO, his family said Torres was supposed to pick up his wife and children from school, but he never showed up. They got a ride home from another family member and found him.

The sheriff's office's homicide and crime scene investigators responded to the scene. According to HCSO, it appears Torres was working in his yard when he was approached by someone and shot.

Authorities say property was missing from the home.

No word yet on any suspects as of this writing. Investigators are working on collecting video from surrounding homes for any additional evidence.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at (713)274-9100 or call Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.