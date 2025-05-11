Galveston County: 78-year-old arrested for fatally striking 72-year-old with vehicle, League City police say

The Brief The incident was reported Saturday on Glen Cove Drive. Police say Ted Cassell was arguing with the victim and other residents before the incident happened. Anyone with more information can call League City police (281-332-2566).



A 78-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly hitting and killing another man with a vehicle in League City.

League City: Man charged for murder

What we know:

At about 5 p.m. on Saturday, League City police were called to the 1900 block of Cove Park Drive for reports of a person who was hit by a vehicle.

First responders started performing life-saving measures on a 72-year-old man at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses at the scene allegedly told police that the suspect was still present in his vehicle. That suspect, identified as 78-year-old Ted Cassell, was detained.

According to police, Cassell got into an argument with several Glen Cove residents, including the victim, before the incident happened.

Police say Cassell was taken into custody on a murder charge and is being held on a $250,000 bond.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time.

There is no information on what caused the argument before the alleged incident.

It's not clear if the victim was struck on purpose.

What you can do:

Anyone who has more information on this case can call the League City Police Department at 281-332-2566.