Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo shares tips for staying healthy

While there have been no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Houston or in Harris County, the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo is taking extra steps and sharing tips to help visitors stay healthy.

Rodeo officials say they are working with the Houston Health Department to ensure the safety and well-being of all guests.

The Rodeo says the number one recommended practice to stay healthy in any environment is proper handwashing.

Handwashing stations are available in AGVENTURE, near the petting zoo and pony rides, near Fun on the Farm and Mutton Bustin’.

Visitors can also find an increased number of hand sanitizer stations throughout AGVENTURE, The Junction, in food tents and throughout the carnival.

Handwashing instructions are posted in the bathrooms. The Rodeo has added additional signage to remind visitors to wash their hands near the bathrooms and in the livestock stalling area.

Officials encourage guests to wash their hands before eating or drinking, and after touching animals or touching anything in surrounding environments.

Rodeo attendees can find additional tips on the RodeoHouston website.

