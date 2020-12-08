Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and everything that comes with it planned for May 2021

COVID-19 abruptly cancelled this years Rodeo back in March.

Since that time, Rodeo officials have been working on how to make the Rodeo a reality in 2021.

"All types of scenarios," said Chris Boleman, President and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "Matter of fact, we call it scenario fatigue around here."

Boleman says this coming March didn't seem possible so they basically decided to move it by two months.

"We just saw an opportunity later in the year," he said. "I think it's important to point out there are no guarantees to end of any of this but we felt like May gave us a much better window."

Right now, the plan is the Rodeo will take place May 4 through May 23.

"We will try to lead off with the pre-season things, like the barbecue with our downtown parade, all those things the weekend before," Boleman said. "Again all of that is pending COVID-19 protocol, that's the tentative time frame for now."

The current plan includes big name performers taking the Rodeo stage.

"We feel very confident that our entertainers will be top notch as always," said Boleman.

Rodeo officials are hoping anticipated vaccines will make the difference.

A final decision about next May's Rodeo dates has to happen by the beginning of March.

In statements, Mayor Turner said it's all going to depend on what our positivity rates are like and our hospital capacity numbers are like as we get closer to next May.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said we still don't know if hosting a mass gathering like the Rodeo will be feasible safe or advisable and it may well not be.

