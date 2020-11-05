Expand / Collapse search

Youth to be focus of 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

By
Published 
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
FOX 26 Houston
article

The 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is set to focus on youth.

HOUSTON - Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be focusing on its youth in 2021.

The organization announced on Thursday that the Junior Show and select Youth Show events will go on with health and safety guidelines. But the mostly adult-focused Open Show will happen this time.

“Our efforts will be focused on providing a safe experience for our Junior Show exhibitors in 2021, which aligns with our mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision.”

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo planning for &#8220;safe and healthy&#8221; return in 2021
slideshow

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo planning for &#8220;safe and healthy&#8221; return in 2021

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo says they are planning for a “safe and health” return in 2021 after closing early this year due to concerns about COVID-19.

Entries for the 2021 Junior Show will open Nov. 15 and close Dec. 15, 2020.

The Junior Show competitions include Breeding Beef Heifers, Breeding Gilts, Breeding Sheep, Dairy Cattle, Market Barrows, Market Broilers, Market Goats, Market Lambs, Market Steers and Market Turkeys. Other judging competitions and contests like Ag Mechanics, Archery, Industrial Craft, and Young Guns Shooting Sports and some virtual events like the Ag Science Fair and Public Speaking Contests, will be held.

The youth competitions will include Youth Meat Pen Rabbits, Youth Breeding Rabbit/Cavy, and Llama & Alpaca shows.

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosts online auctions to support junior exhibitors
slideshow

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosts online auctions to support junior exhibitors

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will host online auctions, giving registered buyers the opportunity to support the 2020 junior exhibitors.

Specific health and safety guidelines will be posted as soon as they are finalized.

“While our 2021 Livestock Show might look different amidst COVID-19, we are optimistic that we will be able to welcome back our Open Show exhibitors to the Rodeo grounds in 2022, and give them the experience that they deserve and expect at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” Boleman said.

Additional plans for the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as well as full health and safety guidelines will be announced toward the end of the year.