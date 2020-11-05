Youth to be focus of 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

article

Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will be focusing on its youth in 2021.

The organization announced on Thursday that the Junior Show and select Youth Show events will go on with health and safety guidelines. But the mostly adult-focused Open Show will happen this time.

“Our efforts will be focused on providing a safe experience for our Junior Show exhibitors in 2021, which aligns with our mission of promoting agriculture and supporting Texas youth,” said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO. “Our Open Show exhibitors are an integral part of our Show every year, and this decision was not made lightly, but with the health and safety of all our exhibitors and guests at the forefront of our decision.”

Entries for the 2021 Junior Show will open Nov. 15 and close Dec. 15, 2020.

The Junior Show competitions include Breeding Beef Heifers, Breeding Gilts, Breeding Sheep, Dairy Cattle, Market Barrows, Market Broilers, Market Goats, Market Lambs, Market Steers and Market Turkeys. Other judging competitions and contests like Ag Mechanics, Archery, Industrial Craft, and Young Guns Shooting Sports and some virtual events like the Ag Science Fair and Public Speaking Contests, will be held.

Advertisement

The youth competitions will include Youth Meat Pen Rabbits, Youth Breeding Rabbit/Cavy, and Llama & Alpaca shows.

Specific health and safety guidelines will be posted as soon as they are finalized.

“While our 2021 Livestock Show might look different amidst COVID-19, we are optimistic that we will be able to welcome back our Open Show exhibitors to the Rodeo grounds in 2022, and give them the experience that they deserve and expect at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo,” Boleman said.

Additional plans for the 2021 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, as well as full health and safety guidelines will be announced toward the end of the year.