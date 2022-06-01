Houston ISD using 60 preachers to help with safety, security to end school year

Houston Independent School District announced plans Wednesday for Project Safe Start 2022.

The program is intended to increase security at HISD schools to hopefully create a safe start to the summer.

"We’re reaching out to our students now, so we don’t have to react later," said HISD Superintendent Millard House II. "We’re taking a close look at how we supply our officers to make sure they have what they need in case of a major incident."

Following the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced plans on Wednesday for a school safety review. According to the Governor, he’s calling for in-person, unannounced, random intruder detection audits on school districts.

"Knowing what happened in Uvalde, I can assure everyone that we are committed and will do everything in our power to keep our kids safe," said Houston Police Department Assistant Chief Ban Tien.

HISD has implemented Project Safe Start to end previous school years. The program adds more police to campuses and brings roughly 60 preachers to 14 high schools and 6 middle schools. The preachers are from Houston Ministers Against Crime.

"We will have our preachers at every school, at certain trouble spots, to help make sure we can cut down the flame and have some peace and harmony and safety this year," said Pastor F.N. Williams. "With no incident again at the close of our schools."

According to Williams, the preachers will interact with students to identify potential issues. Williams says they will help inform law enforcement.

"We are asking for police cars to patrol the areas," said Williams. "When we get the notice, we’ll quickly turn it over. We’ll be there for the kids."