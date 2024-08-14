Houston ISD student suffers medical emergency at Marshall Middle School

A student at Marshall Middle school was taken to the hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday.

According to district officials, the student had a medical emergency on campus.

The incident was witnessed by many students and staff who provided immediate assistance.

Officials stated EMS officials arrived, quickly took the student to the hospital, and the parents were notified by school officials.

District officials said in a statement, "The health and safety of all our students is our top priority, and we will have the HISD Crisis Response team onsite at the campus to support staff and students this week. The District will work with campus leadership to support the family and the entire campus community in the days to come."