Houston ISD offering free teaching certification program, $61K salary for selected teachers

Looking for a career change or interested in being a teacher? The Houston Independent School District (HISD) is hiring and offering one of the most competitive salaries and compensation packages of any area school district.

In fact, the district announced teaching candidates can apply to become a teacher through its Alternative Certification Program and earn a $61,500 salary. In schools with a "critical shortage area," selected teachers may also receive a stipend of up to $5,000.

The year-long program is dedicated to recruiting people from diverse academic and career backgrounds, who are passionate about students, teaching, and learning.

"HISD's strategic plan places world-class talent at the center of our work, and the vision of the strategic plan is attracting interest from many new and veteran educators," HISD's Chief Talent Officer Jeremy Grant-Skinner said in a statement.

The program is free for those who accept teaching positions within HISD, as stated in the district's press release.

Ordinarily, the district’s website states there is a cost for the pre-service, which is coursework provided for candidates before they go into a classroom.

This work includes Texas Examinations for Educator Standards exam preparation in all content areas, coursework to prepare all people entering the classroom for the first time, and field-based observations of effective classroom instruction.

The costs for pre-service are a $335 fee for non-HISD employees and $35 fee for current HISD employees.

Applications for the program close on Sept. 16. To learn more, visit the district's website.