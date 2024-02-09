Houston ISD extends school year: More time to learn or just more time?

The Houston Independent School District has announced a significant adjustment to its academic calendar for the upcoming school year, with students set to spend eight additional days in the classroom.

The decision, passed unanimously by the school board on Thursday night, aims to bolster overall success within the district.

The approved calendar marks Aug. 12 as the first day of school for HISD students, with the academic year concluding on June 4. District leaders assert that the extension of classroom time will be advantageous for students, particularly those who may be lagging academically.

Former HISD teacher and parent, Melissa Yarbrough, cautiously welcomes the initiative but raises concerns about its effectiveness without ensuring quality instruction.

"My problem isn't added days," said Yarbrough. "That could be a good thing. If you're using your days correctly. My kids right now are at an NES school and they’re sitting through 45-minute lectures. The teacher gives their PowerPoint. They do a 10-minute test on what they just presented, and they do worksheets for 30 minutes. My kids are bored. My kids aren’t learning. "

Superintendent Mike Miles underscores the intention to provide additional support to students who require academic reinforcement.

Details regarding additional compensation for teachers remain limited, prompting concerns from Jackie Anderson, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers, regarding potential financial hardships for educators.

"Some of our students actually work during the summers to make extra money for their families, and some of our teachers also take on extra jobs," said Anderson. "Now if those days are going to be compensated by HISD, that's fine, but we don't want to put anyone in a financial hardship."

The decision to extend the school year comes after a survey of over 4,000 community members, although the breakdown of opinions on the matter has not been released.

Despite the proposed changes, concerns persist among parents like Yarbrough, who question whether the adjustments will be sufficient to address underlying issues within the district. Her two children, in the first and fourth grades, attend an NES campus.

"It's been torn apart, piece by piece. But there are still fragments. Do we stay and try to piece it together? Or do we get out?" asks Yarbrough. "And if we get out, what's gonna happen? Are they going to start closing schools because we've left? They close it, and there's nothing to come back to later."

The revised calendar for the 2024-25 academic year also incorporates additional holidays for students and teachers, along with designated staff development days.